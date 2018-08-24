Congress has not stonewalled Triple Talaq Bill: Rahul

London, Aug 26 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party has not stonewalled the Triple Talaq Bill anywhere but they have an issue with the aspect of criminalisation.

“We have not stonewalled anything. But we have an issue with the criminlisation aspect,” Gandhi said during his interaction with the Indian Journalists’ Association here.

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Lok Sabha but is yet to be passed in the Rajya Sabha where the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks majority.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed the Congress for not allowing the bill to be passed in the Upper House.

