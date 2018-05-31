Congress in alliance talks for MP only

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Congress has started talks with the BSP for a possible pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections but no such move has been initiated in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where polls are also slated for the year end, say party leaders.

Party sources say informal talks were underway to find a common ground with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Madhya Pradesh, while a state party leader said that all efforts are being taken to prevent division of votes of anti-BJP votes.

BSP had polled 4.29 votes in Madhya Pradesh in the last election.

However, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot told IANS that no such discussions with BSP or any other party have taken place as far as the state is concerned.

AICC in-charge of Chhattisgarh P.L.Punia told IANS: “No discussions have taken place on the alliance so far. There is no such proposal. You must have seen in the ‘Sankalp Shivirs’ that we have initiated, we are preparing ourselves for all the 90 seats in the state. There is nothing as of now (on the alliance).”

–IANS

sid-ps/vd