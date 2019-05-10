Congress in J&K protests remarks against Rajiv Gandhi

Jammu, May 11 (IANS) Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday took out a protest march here against remarks made by Governor Satya Pal Malik and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi.

The Governor on Thursday said that Gandhi was not initially corrupt but had got involved in the Bofors corruption scam under the influence of some people while Modi recently accused him of using aircraft carrier INS Viraat “as a taxi for a private holiday”.

The protesting Congress leaders assembled outside the Congress headquarters in the Shaheedi Chowk area of Jammu city and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Senior Vice President and the party’s candidate for the Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha seat, Raman Bhalla, said the Governor made the statement to please his bosses in Delhi.

Bhalla said the statement has made Malik a spokesman of the BJP and unworthy of the constitutional position he holds.

Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma said the protest was to express anger against the remarks made about the former Prime Minister.

He said Modi and Amit Shah had brought the standard of the electoral campaign so low that it had now become a slanging match with abuses being hurled at the political rivals of the BJP.

–IANS

sq/mag/bg