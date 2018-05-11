Congress in Kerala flays chargesheet against Tharoor, BJP demands resignation

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) The Congress in Kerala on Monday cried foul over the chargesheet filed by Delhi Police against party MP Shashi Tharoor in the suicide case of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor is a two-time Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram.

State Congress President M.M. Hassan said here that the development was nothing but settling of political scores against Tharoor.

“This shows the Centre’s fascist attitude and is a clear case of vindictness for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. We have seen that all those who attacked the Centre have been taken to task in the past, including members of the intelligentsia, politicians, and journalists. But the people know who and what Tharoor is,” said Hassan.

State BJP General Secretary M.T. Ramesh however said that Tharoor should quit from the Lok Sabha after the filing of the chargesheet on abetment to suicide and subjecting wife to cruelty.

“Since the UPA government was in power when the incident took place, Tharoor managed to get away which helped him tamper with evidence. He should now quit. Or else, the Congress should ask him to quit,” said Ramesh.

The BJP women’s wing will take out a protest march on Tuesday to demand his resignation.

–IANS

sg/tsb