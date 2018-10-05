Congress instigating violence in Gujarat: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) In the wake of attacks on migrant labourers from north India in Gujarat, the BJP on Tuesday accused the Congress of instigating the violence and alleged the opposition party was dividing the country.

“The only motive behind all this (violence) is to launch Rahul Gandhi, who has not been politically launched till date anyhow,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra said at a press conference here.

Patra said that he cannot be launched as “susbtance” is required. “And your leader (Rahul Gandhi) lacks creidibilty, lacks substance, does not understand this country’s policy and lacks basic education in Indian polity,” he said.

Patra accused that the Congress was another name for the Gandhi family, which can do anything for power. “And once they are thrown out of power, this family’s condition is like a fish outside water,” he said.

The BJPleader claimed said that the Congress want the country divided, by taking the help of urban Naxals and hugging Pakistanis.

Alleging that Gujarat Congress MLA Alpesh Thakore was behind the violent attacks on migrant workers in the western state, he said that some videos had come to the fore that clearly show that he was “trying to instigate violence” against migrants.

“From the clips it is clear about the kind of violence Thakore wanted to instigate in the state. He is not only a Congress MLA, but also a favourite of Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said.

He said that it was due to the Congress chief’s blessings that Thakore was made co-incharge of party affairs in Bihar.

“This is the characteristic feature of the Congress. The only three Cs linked to the Congress are — chaos, conspiracy and confusion,” the BJP leader said.

Attacks on migrant labourers came in the wake of rape of a 14-month-old toddler in a village near Himmatnagar town, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Police has filed 35 cases and detained around 450 persons for the attacks.

Patra said that Gujarat Police has so far arrested about 30 Congress workers for alleged involvement in the violence.

He alleged that the Congres agenda includes spreading falsehood and dividing people.

Patra said that Congress was involved in the Patidar community’s stir in Gujarat, Bhima- Koregaon violence in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh’s Madsaur farmers protest.

–IANS

aks/tsb