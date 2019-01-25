Congress insulting Hindus, Hinduism: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of insulting Hindu religion, Hindu saints and Hinduism after its leader Shashi Tharoor’s tweeted “‘Hindi, Hindu, Hindutva’ ideology is dividing our country”.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was a conspiracy of the Congress party to insult Hindu religion.

“It is not Shashi Tharoor behind the tweet, (Congress President) Rahul Gandhi encouraged him to insult Hindus. The language used by Congress against Hindus, its saints is part of a conspiracy,” he said.

“Congress has been abusing Hindu religion every day. It is sad. It shows Congress’ real face.”

Patra said Congress’ policy was on the lines of the one adopted by the British to divide the country in the name of religion.

He hit out at Tharoor for insulting the Kumbh Mela and added that it was him who had coined the term “Hindu Taliban”.

Tharoor had tweeted in response to an incident where an immigration officer in Mumbai refused to allow an Indian student to pass through because he could not speak Hindi.

