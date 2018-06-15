Congress invites proposals for Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Award

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Congress on Friday invited proposals for the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award, which is given for outstanding contribution to promote peace, communal harmony and fight against terrorism and violence.

The award, given on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s birthday on August 20, carries a citation and Rs 10 lakh cash to be given either to persons or institutions.

“The 24th award for 2016 and 2017 would be in recognition of outstanding contribution to the cause of National Sadbhavana (harmony) either by distinguished individuals or associations in the years and two years immediately preceding it,” said Motilal Vora, member-secretary, Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award Advisory Committee.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the Advisory Committee and former MP Karan Singh has invited proposals for the award. The last date for receiving the proposals is July 7.

Mother Teresa, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Mohammed Yunus, Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, Shubha Mudgal and Sunil Dutt are among some of the recipients.

–IANS

sid-akk/him/mr