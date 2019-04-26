Congress is invisible now, Modi says in Mumbai rally

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) Sharpening the attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that the grand old party was invisible in the country now.

Addressing a rally at the Bandra-Kurla Complex here, Modi said that since 1947, the Congress had fallen to its lowest tally in 2014. “The Congress is fighting the least number of seats in 2019. It’s invisible anywhere now,” the Prime Minister said.

Taking a dig at Congress, the Prime Minister said the grand old party was another name for confusion. Massive security and traffic arrangements were made for the rally which was attended by a large number people clad in saffron scarfs and headgear, who warmly applauded the Prime Minister during his speech.

Those present on the occasion included Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale, Suresh Prabhu and Vijay Goel, and all the candidates of the BJP-Shiv Sena combine contesting the 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani was also spotted at the Prime Minister’s rally. “I am here to listen to Prime Minister Modi and support the nation,” the 24-year-old told a Marathi news channel.

“After three phases of polling, it’s clear that we (the BJP) are on our way to form the next government. The people in Mumbai are very smart and can recognise which way the wind is blowing. Is it wise to vote for a party that may barely cross 50 seats? Vote wisely, as your votes will count,” Modi said.

Of the total 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, 17 seats, including 6 in Mumbai, go to the polls in the last phase of polling in the state to be held on April 29.

Modi also thanked the city’s fishermen, taxi drivers and civic officials for keeping Mumbai running under all circumstances.

“I thank the middle class whose support helped me achieve a lot for the country. On my single appeal, crores of middle class people gave up their gas subsidies, which benefited the poor women who used to cook on wooden fires. Now they have gas connections because of the middle class. The same goes for railway subsidies. In one year, 40 lakh senior citizens have given up their rail travel subsidies to benefit others,” Modi said.

“The Congress is insulting you by calling the middle class selfish and greedy. Their manifesto doesn’t mention the middle class even once. Given a chance, they will burden you with more taxes. They are synonymous with corruption and inflation,” the Prime Minister said.

Claiming that corruption has disappeared from the country in the last five years, Modi said that those indulging in corrupt practices were either in jail or were out on bail.

“In the last 5 years, we have increased the number of taxpayers, not tax. Our policies are 180 degrees different from those of the Congress, which the country has witnessed in the last five years,” the Prime Minister said.

–IANS

qn/arm