Congress issues whip to MLAs in MP

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Amid the political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress issued a whip to its MLAs to be present in the Assembly during the session starting from March 16.

Chief whip of the Congress Govind Singh on Saturday issued a three-line whip where he said that it is mandatory for all the MLAs to be present on all working days i.e. March 16 to April 13 of the fifth session of the Assembly.

The whip also said that all the members should vote in favour of the government.

–IANS

hindi-rt/bg