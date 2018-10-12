Congress-JD-S to take on BJP in Karnataka by-polls

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (IANS) Continuing their coalition alliance in Karnataka, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) together will fight the BJP in the ensuing by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats and two Assembly segments on November 3.

A total of 20 candidates are in fray for the by-election to two Assembly constituencies — Jamakhandi in northwestern Bagalkot district and Ramanagara city in south interior district of Ramanagara — as per the affidavits filed with the Election Commission.

Nineteen other candidates are in the fray for the by-elections to three Lok Sabha seats — Ballari (ST), Shivamogga and Mandya — as per the affidavits filed till Tuesday, the last date for filing nominations.

Backing each other, the JD-S and Congress will be contesting against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in all the five seats.

While Congress is supporting JD-S candidate and Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s wife Anitha for the Ramanagara Assembly seat, JD-S is backing Congress’ nominee Anand Siddu Nyamagouda for the Jamakhandi Assembly segment.

For the by-election to three Lok Sabha seats, Congress is contesting from Ballari seat and is supporting JD-S candidates in the other two constituencies — Shivamogga and Mandya.

Sons of three former Chief Ministers of the southern state are in the fray for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in Shivamogga district.

BJP’s state unit president and former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former Chief Minister S. Bangarappa (1990-1992) Madhu Bangarappa of JD-S and the son of late former Chief Minister J.H. Patel Mahima J. Patel of the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) are contesting for the prestigious seat.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa is in the fray from Ballari seat against BJP’s J. Shantha, a former MP in Lok Sabha in 2009 and sister of BJP’s legislator from the state, B. Sriramulu.

JD-S is fielding its candidate L.R. Shivarame Gowda against BJP nominee Siddaramaiah for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

Scrutiny for the nominations is on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on October 20.

In the 28 Lok Sabha seats from the southern state, BJP has 15, Congress 9 and JD-S 1, with three vacant, and in the 224-member Assembly, BJP has 104, Congress 79 and JD-S 36 seats.

–IANS

bha/prs