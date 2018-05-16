Congress, JD-S will protect MLAs: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said they will protect all the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) MLAs to prevent any poaching ahead of the trust vote in the assembly.

“Congress and JD-S will protect all their MLAs in Karnataka,” Kumaraswamy told the media here.

Kumaraswamy said that the JD-S will give security to its MLAs in the state. “We have to protect them and all 37 MLAs of the JD-S are with me,” he said, adding that he was keeping an eye on the moves of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The JD-S leader’s remarks came hours after BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister in Bengaluru after being invited by Governor Vajubhai Vala following a split verdict in the state.

Yeddyruppa has been given 15 days to prove his majority.

Apart from their own members, the Congress and the JD-S have claimed the support of one BSP member and an Independent taking the total number with them to 117.

Slamming Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy said: “He has ordered transfer of four IPS officers. He has not proved majority in the house yet?” he asked.

–IANS

