Congress leader held for fixing spy cameras in hotel

Dehradun, May 28 (IANS) A Congress leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly installing spy cameras in his hotel rooms in Tehri district of Uttarakhand, police said.

Laxmi Prasad Bhatt, the owner of Basant Palace Hotel in New Tehri town, was arrested after a young couple who was staying in the hotel lodged a complaint that a hidden camera was fixed in the ceiling fan of their room.

During investigation, the police found more hidden cameras fixed in other rooms.

New Tehri Station House Officer (SHO) Chandan Singh Chauhan said a case under cyber crime was registered against Bhatt and he was arrested thereafter.

Bhatt was said to be active in the 2017 Assembly elections in the state as he extensively campaigned for Vikram Singh Negi, a former Congress MLA from Pratap Nagar seat in Tehri district.

State Congress President Pritam Singh did not answer a call when contacted.

–IANS

