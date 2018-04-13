Congress leader writes to Modi, urges justice for MP Minister’s daughter-in-law

Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure justice to Preeti Raghuvansh, state Minister Rampal Singh’s daughter-in-law who allegedly committed suicide nearly a month ago.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Ajay Singh urged Modi to ask Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to not only sack the Minister for allegedly misusing his office to put pressure on the police but also register a case against Rampal Singh and his son.

Preeti had allegedly committed suicide since the Minister’s son was planning to get married again, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly claimed.

He said that Preeti was not only forced to commit suicide but also her brother was abducted and released after four days to pressurise the family to retract their allegations against Rampal Singh and his son.

