Congress leaders ignorant about CAA: Nadda

Guwahati, Jan 4 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president J.P. Nadda on Saturday said that the Congress leaders are ignorant about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and are driven by “politics” and not “nationalism” in their protest against it.

While addressing the BJP’s booth level functionaries here, he challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak just “ten lines” on the CAA.

Describing Congress leaders as “totally ignorant”, Nadda ridiculed them for saying that the authorities would seek passports and Aadhaar cards in connection with the CAA.

“What are you referring to? This is a bill to give citizenship, not to take it away.

“Aap ke niyat me khot hai. You are not driven by patriotism, you are driven by politics.

“You don’t see the nation, you only see the vote bank. For you vote comes before the nation. For us, the nation is always a priority. Why do you see everything from the perspective of vote bank?” asked Nadda.

“From this open stage, I challenge Rahul Gandhi to speak just 10 lines on the CAA. And in two lines you point out the issues you are opposing in the CAA,” Nadda said.

