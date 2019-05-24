Congress leaders look tense as CWC meet ends

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) The Congress leaders, who participated in the CWC meeting on Saturday to discuss the party’s abysmal showing in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections, wore grim look when they came out as the meeting ended.

As the top decision-making body met at the party headquarters on 24 Akbar Road, many speculations flew across the media including one of party President Rahul Gandhi offering to resign.

Four hours after the party went into a huddle to chalk out a future path after facing the drubbing just days back when poll results showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government returning to power with a thumping majority, none of the 23 members of the Congress Working Committee spoke to the media.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left the office imediately after the meeting concluded.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit refused to share any details of the meeting.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said “no comment” on the issue.

However, their faces wore tensed look after they came out of the meeting. A press conference was expected later.

Earlier in the day,reports of Congress President Rahul Gandhi offering his resignation flashed across the media, even as the Congress Working Committee meeting was in progress, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala within minutes clarified that there was no truth in the matter, and it was incorrect.

Sending out a message to the media waiting outside the party headquarters, Surjewala said the reports of Gandhi offering to quit are incorrect.

–IANS

aks/in