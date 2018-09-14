Congress leaders to meet CAG seeking probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Congress leaders will on Wednesday meet the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to seek a probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets by the Narendra Modi government.

The party has been alleging violation of several defence purchase procedures and a “Rs 41,000-crore loss to the exchequer” in the Rafale deal.

A Congress delegation would meet CAG on Wednesday at 11.15 a.m. Party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Vivek Tankha are expected to be part of the delegation.

The party has held a series of press conferences on the issue, raising several questions on the deal done by the Modi government with France to purchase the fighter jets. The government has, however, denied all the allegations.

The move is seen as an effort by the party to raise the pitch over the issue ahead of the Assembly polls later this year and the parliamentary elections next year.

