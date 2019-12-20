Congress makes key appointments for UP

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday made some some key appointments in the party structure, especially with regard to Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam Pandhi and Tarini Dhody have been appointed as social media coordinators, while Raaajayash Chetwal, Mathew Antony and Rajesh Griglani have been appointed as members of the national executive committee.

Key appointments were also made in the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. Mohit Pandey has been appointed as the Chairperson of the UP Congress’ social media department, while Vishal Kundra has been named the state coordinator of the same unit.

Shiv Narayan Singh Parihar has been appointed as UP Kisan Congress Chairman, while Shahnawaz Aalam has been named the head of the minority body of UP Congress, a party communique said.

–IANS

