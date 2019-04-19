Congress may field Yoganand Shastri from South Delhi

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Congress here on Monday announced six candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha seats, but is having a rethink on the name for the South Delhi constituency, party sources said.

The party was considering Ramesh Kumar, brother of former party leader Sajjan Kumar, for the South Delhi seat, but may finalise former Delhi minister Yoganand Shastri’s name in view of protests by Sikh groups.

On Sunday, some Sikh groups held a protest against the ticket to Kumar outside the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office here.

Sajjan Kumar has been sentenced to life imprisonment in an 1984 anti-Sikh riot case. He resigned from the Congress after his conviction in December last year.

