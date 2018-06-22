Congress MLAs continue with ‘parallel’ Assembly session in MP

Bhopal, June 29 (IANS) Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh continued to hold a “parallel” session in the Assembly complex for the third day on Friday.

The last session of the 14th Assembly began here on Monday and was scheduled to continue till June 29. However, it ended on Tuesday after the government decided on a photo session, which was opposed by the Congress members.

Thereafter, the opposition members decided to hold the “parallel session”.

Sporting black armbands and attacking the state government on the issues of illegal mining and afforestation issues, the Congress legislators led by Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh sat on the floor in the Assembly complex corridor to conduct the so-called parallel session.

–IANS

