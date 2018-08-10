Congress moves SC on duplicate votes: Party MP

Jaipur, Aug 15 (IANS) Congress MP Vivek Tankha on Wednesday said that the party had moved the Supreme Court to seek a probe into duplication of names of lakhs of voters on the voter lists in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“We have moved the court… the case is expected to come up for hearing this week, the Congress Legal Cell incharge told the media here.

He claimed that duplication of names of around one crore voters were found in Madhya Pradesh and a complaint was made to the Election Commission. Of these, names of 27 lakh voters have since been removed.

“We were surprised to see duplication of names of over 42 lakh voters in Rajasthan later. Hence, we will urged the apex court for a thorough investigation in this matter,” the Congress leader said added.

Rajasthan’s Congress unit chief Sachin Pilot pointed out that duplication of voters names increased the chances of bogus voting. “It will be a mockery of democracy if the voter lists are not accurate. Hence, we have submitted a memorandum to the CEC to demand unbiased probe,” he said.

On April 14, a delegation of Rajasthan Congress complained to the the Election Commission against what they called 40-45 lakh bogus votes on the electoral lists in the desert state.

The delegation that met Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat in Delhi included state unit President Sachin Pilot, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, C.P. Joshi, Rameshwar Dudi and Rajasthan party affairs incharge Avinash Pandey.

Pilot had said that 40-45 lakh of the total 4.75 crore voters in Rajasthan were fake and that the matter needed to be investigated thoroughly.

–IANS

arc/tsb