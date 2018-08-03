Congress MPs demand JPC probe into Rafale deal

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday staged a sit-in near the Chairman’s podium demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal finalized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with France.

As soon as the Upper House passed the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Bill, 2018 in the post-lunch sitting, the Congress members were on their feet over the Rafale deal.

The MPs soon trooped around the Chairman’s podium and started shouting slogans. The MPs then sat down in the well and continued their sloganeering, demanding a JPC probe into the deal.

Meanwhile, the House discussed and passed the National Sports University Bill, 2018, and the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2018 amid the din.

The Congress MPs dispersed only after the House was adjourned for the day after taking Special Mentions. The monsoon session of Parliament concludes on Friday.

–IANS

mak/prs/sed