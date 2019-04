New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Congress on Monday declared two more candidates in Uttar Pradesh, fielding Yogesh Shukla from Allahabad and Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj.

The party has fielded Bihal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar in place of Parvez Khan.

The Congress has so far declared 421 Lok Sabha candidates.

–IANS

