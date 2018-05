New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Congress on Thursday named Hardev Singh Ladi as the party’s candidate for by-election to Punjab’s Shahkot assembly seat, slated for May 28.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has approved the candidature of Ladi, said party General Secretary Mukul Wasnik in a statement.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Ajit Singh Kohar of Shiromani Akali Dal.

