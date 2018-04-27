Congress names candidate for Uttarakhand bypoll

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday named former MLA Jeet Ram as its candidate for the by-election to the Tharali (reserved) assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

“Congress President Rahul Gandhi approved the candidature of Jeet Ram as the Congress candidate for the ensuing by-election to the Legislative Assembly from Uttarakhand from Tharali (SC) assembly constituency,” Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik said in a statement.

The May 28 by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Magan Lal Shah in February.

–IANS

