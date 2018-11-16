Congress names Ponnala Lakshmaiah in 3rd list for Telangana polls

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday released its 3rd list of 13 candidates for the December 7 Telangana Assembly polls, fielding party veteran and former Andhra Pradesh Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Lakshmaiah would be contesting from the Jangaon constituency in Warangal district, which has sent him to the Assembly four times in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.

With this, the Congress has so far announced 88 candidates for the elections that will constitute the 119-member Assembly.

The Congress is heading a four-party alliance called ‘Mahakutami’ and has left 24 seats for its three allies — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Communist Party of India.

