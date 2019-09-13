Congress, NCP announce tie-up for Maharashtra polls

Nashik (Maharashtra), Sep 16 (IANS) The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party will contest 125 seats each, while other allies will contest the remaining 38 seats in Maharashtra assembly polls next month, NCP President Sharad Pawar announced here on Monday.

Addressing the media here, he said that the other allies include the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, the Peasants & Workers Party, the Peoples Republican Party and the Left parties.

–IANS

qn/vd