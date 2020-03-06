Congress needs to do ‘chintan’ over exodus: Goa Dy CM

Panaji, March 12 (IANS) The Congress does not seem to have learnt from debacles like the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from its ranks or last year’s switch-over of 10 MLAs to the BJP in Goa, Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Kavlekar told reporters here on Thursday.

Kavlekar, a former Leader of Opposition, who split the Congress in July last year with nine other MLAs and subsequently joined the ruling BJP, also said, that the Congress needs to do “chintan” to understand why leaders are leaving its ranks.

“See, it is happening everywhere. We had done the same thing some months back. We do not see a proper future in the party, where senior leaders seem to do what they want. They do not take people in confidence,” Kavlekar told reporters in Panaji.

Kavlekar said, if the Congress’ top leadership does not rectify its mistakes, more leaders could quit the party in the coming days.

“There is something lacking in Congress. They are not learning after such debacles. If this continues, leaders who are now left in the party will also quit,” Kavlekar said.

“They should rectify this and understand why this exodus is happening. They should do chintan. Madhya Pradesh will eventually come to BJP, Karnataka is already with BJP now. BJP is not overthrowing Congress governments. It is happening on its own,” Kavlekar said.

Ever since the 2017 state assembly elections, 13 out of the elected 18 Congress MLAs have switched over to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa.

