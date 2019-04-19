Congress nominees in Himachal to file papers from April 23

Shimla, April 20 (IANS) Congress candidates in Himachal Pradesh will start filing nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections from April 23, the party said on Saturday.

Six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh along with former Union Minister Anand Sharma and AICC in-charge Rajni Patil will be present during the filing of nomination papers by all the four candidates.

“Shimla candidate Dhani Ram Shandil will be filing his papers on April 23,” Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Rajnish Khimta told IANS.

Mandi candidate Ashray Sharma and Hamirpur candidate Ram Lal Thakur will file their papers on April 25, he said.

“The party is arranging a helicopter to ensure participation of senior leaders at the filing of nomination papers by both the candidates on April 25,” he said.

The Congress candidate from Kangra, Pawan Kajal, will be filing his papers on April 29.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on May 19.

–IANS

