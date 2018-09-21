Congress not phasing out senior and elderly: former Meghalaya CM

Shillong, Sep 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Meghalaya assembly Mukul Manda Sangma on Friday denied that Congress party is embarking on a policy of “phasing out senior and elderly people”.

“It (phasing out senior and elderly Congress leaders) is not true. The Congress is in the process of looking at senior leaders who are available and who can be of immense help in strengthening the party,” the former Chief Minister told journalists.

Sangma was reacting to former Meghalaya Chief Minister Donwa Dethwelson Apang, who resigned from the Congress with which he was associated for over four decades. Apang had said he felt humiliated by Congress embarking on a policy of “phasing out senior and elderly people.”

–IANS

