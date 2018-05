New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) The Congress is open to an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) but is at the same time confident of winning the Karnataka Assembly election, party leader Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

Gehlot made the remark as vote count in the state put the ruling Congress at the second place after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD-S at the third spot.

–IANS

pgh/mr/sar