Congress open to backing Trinamool candidate for RS Deputy Chairman

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) Congress leaders on Monday gave indications that the party was open to supporting a Trinamool Congress candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha Chairman amid signals that Sukhendu Sekhar Roy could emerge as the choice for the post.

“We are open to supporting a Trinamool Congress candidate. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy’s name has emerged in deliberations so far,” a Congress leader said on the condition of anonymity.

There are indications that the BJP could push for a “consensus candidate” and back a candidate belonging to a constituent of the ruling NDA. Name of Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral has been doing the rounds in this regard.

Informed sources said the combined opposition appears to have an edge in a contest for the post but much would depend on the stance of the Biju Janata Dal and Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

The election of new Deputy Chairman will be on the top of agenda of the upper house of parliament when it meets for the monsoon session on July 18 as incumbent P.J. Kurien has retired.

The election will be seen as a test of the strength of opposition which has been signalling a combined fight against BJP-led NDA in the next Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition numbers have gone up with TDP leaving the ruling BJP-led NDA in March this year and the BJP parting ways with the People’s Democratic Party earlier this month.

–IANS

sid-ps/vd