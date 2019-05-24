Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on June 1

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) A meeting of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) will be held on June 1 and a decision on the new leader of the party in the Lok Sabha is likely to be taken at it.

The meeting will be presided over by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, whose offer to resign has been rejected by Congress Working Committee, may also address the meeting, party sources said.

The meeting will be attended by newly-elected MPs of the party in the Lok Sabha and the party MPs in Rajya Sabha.

