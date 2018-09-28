Congress part of break India forces, of which Pakistan is an important component: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday alleged that the Congress, which failed to forge a mahagatbandhan (grand alliance) in the country, was appearing to form an international alliance with the break India forces of which ‘Pakistan’ is an important component.

The BJP also hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of allegedly receiving funds from anti-India forces and accused it of compromising the national security.

“A few political parties in the country are trying to form an international mahagathbandhan with the anti-India forces to break the country of which Pakistan is an important component,” BJP leader Sambit Patra told media at a press conference here.

He said that there seems to be a mahagatbandhan of break India forces, of which Congress is also included. “They are unable to form a mahagatbandhan at home and they are forming a mahagatbandhan at international platform with break India forces,” he alleged.

The BJP leader said: “We have seen how Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu hugged the Pakistan Army Chief. There are many people in Pakistan who want to see Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister.”

Citing other references, the BJP leader said, “When (External Affairs Minister) Sushma Swaraj spoke about Pakistan at the United Nations (UN), then Congress instead of supporting it objected to it.”

The BJP leader said there has been a sting operation by an English channel Republic TV about the leaders dealing with the Khalistan Front forces. “These are anti-India forces and these anti-India forces have a political pattern.

“And these forces have been regrouping and they have become quiet active,” he said, adding that Shamsher Singh who heads the National Sikhs Youth Federation, Gurcharan Singh of the Dal Khalsa and Paramjit Pamma, who was a terrorist and was arrested in Poland.

Patra said that in the sting operation Shamsher Singh can be heard saying that the Khalistan movement which they are running in London is a “secessionist movement to break India”.

“In the video Shamsher is heard saying that ‘we want India to break up, we want naxals to be free, we want a dravidsitan to be created. We shall help them as our enemy is same. Our enemy is New Delhi’,” Patra said.

The BJP leader said that Shamsher also said that “Pakistan is an ally and it has not done any genocides against Sikhs. “Pakistan recognises Khalistan as a legitimate nation, it is a natural ally,” he said.

He said that in the video Paramjit Singh Pamma also claimed that in India minorities are not being treated properly.

“This is what Rahul Gandhi is doing. He is going to international forums and saying that there is no freedom in India, there is no peace, no employment, minorities not being treated properly. But in China there is everything,” he pointed out referring to Gandhi’s recent visit to the European countries where he interacted with people and attacked the government over several issues.

Attacking Kejriwal and AAP, Patra said, in the sting operation Gurcharan Singh exposes their nexus.

He alleged that Kejriwal for his “political ambitions” was playing with national security which is “unpardonable.”

–IANS

aks/prs