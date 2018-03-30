Congress petitions EC against Shah, Yeddyurappa

New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) The Congress on Monday moved the Election Commission (EC)demanding registration of case against BJP chief Amit Shah and party’s chief ministerial candidate in Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa and two others for alleged violation of model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

In its petition to the poll panel, the party said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders — including Shah, Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar and Pratap Simha — visited the residence of a person killed around a year-and-a-half ago and.

As per news reports, they allegedly promised to give a cheque of Rs 500,000 to the family, the petition said.

The party said this promise falls “under the classification of giving gratification to a voter for the purposes of exercising his/ her electoral right”.

“It is safe to presume that in the light of the ensuing elections, the aforesaid gratification was made with a sole intent to influence the voters,” the party said in its memorandum signed by its spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhv and media panelist Jaiveer Shergill.

The party sought an inquiry into the issue and registration of case against the BJP leaders.

