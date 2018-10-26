Congress playing with national security with Rafale charges: Rajnath

Hyderabad, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday slammed the Congress, saying that the party was playing with national security by levelling false allegations about the Rafale deal.

Defending the deal, Singh said that the agreement with the French defence manufacturer Dassault would give India battle-ready fighter planes.

He was addressing the national convention of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), which began here on Saturday.

The BJP leader told the delegates here that the Congress party thought that if a lie was uttered 100 times, people would start believing it. He said that by raising questions about Rafale, the opposition party may be willingly or unwillingly helping the country’s enemies.

“The Congress thinks that if it makes noises and misleads the people, the BJP’s seats(in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures) will go down. However, every time they make a hue and cry, our numbers only go up,” he said.

Singh exhorted the BJP’s youth wing to work hard so that the party could win 350 seats in the next year’s general election.

Several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will be addressing the BJYM convention, being held with the theme “Vijay Lakshya 2019”.

Singh alleged that all other political parties were growing nervous about the strength of the BJP and hence they were coming together to unitedly fight the elections. “They have no agenda linked to national interest. Their only agenda is ‘Modi roko’,” he said.

He cautioned the regional parties against joining hands with the Congress. He said that those who joined hands with the Congress were eliminated.

Singh claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government had made the country safer. The country has not seen any major terror incident in the last four-and-a-half years of BJP’s rule.

Naxalism was eliminated from more than 50 per cent of the area while over 80 per cent of insurgency in the northeast was wiped out, he claimed.

BJYM National President and Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan said the youth wing would play a key role in the next year’s general elections.

–IANS

ms/shs/vm