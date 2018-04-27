Congress politics blocked development in Karnataka, says Modi

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka), May 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lamented that all development in Karnataka has been “blocked” by the ruling Congress due to its obsession with family politics.

“Where there is Congress, all roads that lead to development are blocked. There is only family politics, corruption and lack of harmony,” Modi told a BJP rally in Santhemarahalli village, about 170 km south of Bengaluru.

Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) election campaign in the district for the upcoming Assembly election, Modi addressed hundreds of people, including party cadres.

“We hear in Delhi that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. But as I see it, it’s not just a wave but a storm,” thundered Modi.

The Prime Minister’s 40-minute speech in Hindi was simultaneously translated into Kannada, a first since his visits to the southern state over the past few months, so as to connect with the people in the local language.

Law and order in Karnataka has collapsed under Congress rule, Modi said.

“When the Lokayukta in the state is not safe, how can one expect the common people to be safe under the Congress government?”

Karnataka’s anti-graft ombudsman Justice P. Vishwanatha Shetty was stabbed at his office by a man in the state capital on March 7.

“For the Congress, it has always been about family politics. But for us (BJP), it is about people’s politics. People of the state will decide which kind of politics they will choose (in the upcoming election),” Modi said.

He appealed to the people to vote for politics of honesty.

“Let this vote strengthen our commitment to end corruption. This vote of yours will not just choose your MLA, but will decide the future of the state.

“(BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate) B.S. Yeddyurappa is the hope for Karnataka and he will soon be chosen as the Chief Minister,” asserted Modi.

Modi will also address rallies on Tuesday in Udupi and Belagavi districts.

