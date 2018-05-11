Congress polled 2% more votes than BJP in Karnataka

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Even as the Congress bagged 26 seats less than the BJP in the Karnataka election, the party polled about two per cent more votes, reflecting that its vote conversion rate was less than its rival.

In the Karnataka polls, the Congress polled 38 per cent votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) polled 36.2 per cent votes. The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) finished third with a vote share of 18.3 per cent.

Of the 222 assembly constituencies which went to polls on May 12, the Congress party has won in 78 seats, while the JD-S has won 37 seats. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats.

Interestingly, the Congress polled more votes this time (38 per cent) than in the 2013 assembly election, when got 36.76 per cent votes.

In 2013, the BJP had polled 20.07 per cent votes and JD(S) 20.45 per cent.

–IANS

sid/nir