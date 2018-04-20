Congress promotes dynasty, we promote development: Amit Shah

Rae Bareli, April 21 (IANS) Accusing the Congress of pursuing politics of dynasty and conspiracy, BJP President Amit Shah demanded on Saturday that its President, Rahul Gandhi, apologise for the “saffron terror” remarks against his party.

Addressing a public meeting in the constituency of Sonia Gandhi, he said that the days of ‘vanshvaad’ (dynastic politics) were over and that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was ushering in ‘vikasvaad’ (development) in the country.

Shah charged that Rahul tried to bring bad repute to Hindu culture by coining and using terms like ‘bhagwa aatankvaad’ (saffron terror).

“However dirty the Congress plotted, the courts have brought out the truth,” he said, adding even Swami Aseemanand has been discharged of charges of plotting a bomb blast, in a court.

He also sought an unqualified apology from Rahul on his “diatribe” against the Hindus. “Rahul Gandhi must say sorry to the nation,” he added.

The BJP President also claimed that the writing on the wall was loud and clear that in 2019, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be formed yet again under the leadership of Modi.

Everyone, even the kids, know the good work the government at the Centre has done in the past four years, he said while announcing that Rae Bareli would be developed as a model region and usher in development and prosperity in the region.

He also lauded the work done by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh led by Yogi Adityanath and said it was their commitment to see that in the next five years, Uttar Pradesh becomes a progressive and front ranking state in the country.

Earlier, there was commotion at the rally venue as a fire broke out near the media lounge. The fire had been sparked by a short circuit in the audio system, an official said. The event was disturbed due to the incident for over an hour.

