Congress protests, demands Akbar’s resignation

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Hundreds of Congress workers staged a noisy protest here on Monday demanding the resignation of Union Minister of State for External Affairs M.J. Akbar who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

The slogan-shouting Congress activists, waving flags and placards, marched to Akbar’s house in the heart of the city but were halted ahead of the residence by Delhi Police.

Akbar has been accused of sexual harassment by women journalists who had worked with him. He has denied the charges as “false, wild and baseless”.

