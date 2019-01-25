Congress questions Centre’s move on ‘undisputed’ Ayodhya land

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Seeking to remind the Centre of the Supreme Courts 2003 directive about “observance of status quo”, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the Modi governments move asking for the top courts nod for giving a part of the 67 acres of undisputed land to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and other original owners.

“After 16 years of stupor, why has the government suddenly woken up, that too with just two months remaining for the Lok Sabha elections?” asked Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi responding to the Centre moving the apex court.

Questioning the government’s intention, Singhvi cited the court’s March 2003 directive which stated that until the title dispute was finally adjudicated, status quo shall be maintained on all land including the undisputed land.

“The SC directive is very clear, but what is questionable is the government’s move to seek modification of that order ahead of the elections,” he added.

–IANS

and/prs