Congress questions EC’s independence

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The Congress on Saturday questioned the independence of the Election Commission (EC) after it changed the timing of a press conference to announce the schedule of Assembly polls in five states saying it was done to accommodate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was to address an election rally in Ajmer in the poll-bound Rajasthan.

“Three facts- Draw your own conclusions. ECI announces a PC at 12.30 today (Saturday) to announce election dates to the 5 states. PM Modi is addressing a rally in Ajmer, Rajasthan at 1 p.m. today. ECI suddenly changes the time of announcement and PC to 3 p.m. Independence of ECI?,” Congress chief Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

Reacting to the criticism, the EC, in a statement, said: “Prime concern was for convenience of all of you media persons to reach in time at short notice of morning message and arranging logistics here.”

Earlier in the day, the Commission sent a message to media persons at 9.50 a.m. regarding the press conference at 12.30 p.m.

Almost after an hour, the reporters received another message that the timing of the press conference had been changed to 3 p.m.

The Commission is likely to announce the schedule for elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram.

–IANS

mak-akk-bns/vsc/ksk/vm