Congress questions Information Commissioners’ appointments in MP

Bhopal, Oct 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Congress President Ajay Singh on Wednesday dubbed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s decision to appoint five state Information Commissioners as “unconstitutional”.

“Appointment of Information Commissioners in the State Information Commission is totally unconstitutional and reeks of nepotism since those linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, relatives of Ministers and others have been appointed,” he said in a statement here.

Singh pointed out that he as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was not a party to Tuesday’s decision which was “arbitrary”.

The Congress leader accused Chouhan of flouting Supreme Court orders as well as Central Information Commission’s appointment process, which he claimed had damaged the spirit as well as objectives of the Right to Information Act.

The state government on Tuesday decided to appoint five information commissioners — three retired IAS officers, a retired police officer and a journalist.

The Congress leader urged Governor Anandiben Patel to intervene in what he called an attempt by the state government to make a constitutional body ineffective.

–IANS

