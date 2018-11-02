Congress releases 4th list for Madhya Pradesh, fields Chouhan kin

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Congress On Wednesday released its fourth candidate list for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections fielding BJP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani.

The party has named 29 nominees, including Masani, who recently joined the Congress. He will be contesting from Waraseoni constituency in Balaghat district.

The Congress thus far has announced 213 nominees for the 230 assembly constituencies which vote on November 28.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP government which is in power for the last 15 years.

–IANS

and/vm