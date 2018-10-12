Congress running sponsored ‘Modi Hatao’ campaign in Pakistan: BJP

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday said the Congress was running a ‘Modi Hatao’ campaign in Pakistan and accused it of ‘demeaning’ and defaming the Hindu community in India.

The party alleged that the Congress was deliberately targeting the Hindus for crying foul over glorification of “terrorists” in university campuses.

“The way in which Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Hindus don’t call him anymore for campaigning was against the secular fabric of the country. And it is a big abuse to Hindus,” Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra told reporters.

Azad made the remarks at the 201st birth anniversary of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Accusing the Congress of running sponsored advertisement in Pakistan, Patra said, “Modi hatao (remove Modi) campaign was being run in India and Pakistan.”

He said that India is a democratic country and they could advertise against BJP here. “But what sense does it make to do so in Pakistan?” he questioned.

