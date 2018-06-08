Congress says NDA ministers ‘redefining’ collective responsibility

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday took a jibe at the current crop of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Ministers for holding press conferences for each other’s ministries, saying “no minister talks about own ministry affairs, collective responsibility redefined”.

“This is indeed a funny Government — Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) writes Facebook posts on legal affairs, Law Minister (Ravi Shankar Prasad) holds presser on Defence Affairs and the Defence Minister (Nirmala Sitharaman) holds… on Finance Affairs. No Minister talks about own Ministry’s affairs. Collective Responsibility redefined!!” Tewari said in a tweet.

His remarks came after Jaitley wrote on his blog page that while the government was well within its right in “referring a recommendation back (to the Supreme Court collegium) with relevant inputs”, it was “unsavoury past experiences” that made judiciary wary of the executives role in judicial appointments.

