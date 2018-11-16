Congress seeks CISF cover for Sidhu

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Citing escalation of threat to life of Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Saturday wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) cover for the cricketer-turned-politician.

Surjewala in his letter said that while Sidhu was always a “high-risk” target, there has been “marked escalation in threats ever since he left BJP and joined Congress”.

“Sidhu has taken on Akali Dal (Badal) and their anti-people policies, besides exposing their unholy nexus with certain criminal elements on numerous occasions.

“After Sidhu left the BJP, the threatening tone and disparaging remarks by various Akali Dal-BJP leaders, including the BJP National President, Amit Shah are also well known,” wrote Surjewala.

“Unfortunately, the extension of protection to Sidhu has been driven not by threat perceptions but by his politics,” said Surjewala urging CISF cover for Sidhu.

–IANS

