Congress seeks court-monitored probe into Kathua case

New Delhi, April 16 (IANS) Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday demanded a court-monitored inquiry into the Kathua rape and murder case as, he said, there is no faith left in the Central and state governments.

“There should be court-monitored inquiry, like what the Allahabad Court has ordered into Unnao case. Court, either Supreme Court or Jammu High Court, should take a suo motu decision,” Azad told the media here.

He said he was ashamed to see how the advocate for the Kathua victim’s family was being threatened allegedly by other lawyers.

“I am ashamed to see these people who are threatening her (advocate). I will write to the Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) that she should be given police protection and those who are threatening her should be arrested as abettors of crime,” he said.

Deepika S. Rajawat, the advocate, has alleged receiving threats from Jammu Bar Council President B.S. Slathia and told the media that she fears for her life.

In the Kathua case, a minor girl from the Bakarwal community was found dead and mutilated in the woods on January 17, after having gone missing for a week.

— IANS

vn/nir/bg