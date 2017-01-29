Congress seeks reply from Kejriwal on corruption charges

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Congress on Sunday sought a reply from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on alleged misuse of his official position and the corruption charges against his brother-in-law.

“After forming the government in Delhi, Kejriwal and his ministers have indulged in rampant corruption and have repeatedly misused their positions to extract pecuniary and valuable benefits for themselves, directly and indirectly.

“We would like to seek Kejriwal’s view on the rampant corruption currently going on’ in the Delhi government,” said Congress’ Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken.

The Congress gave example of Kejriwal’s brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal, who allegedly in connivance with the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD) officials, bagged contracts in the name of different companies using forged and fake documents.

“As per the revelations made, when the matter was reported to PWD officials of the Delhi government, their candid reply was that ‘we too are helpless as Surender Kumar Bansal (brother-in-law of Kejriwal) has looted the entire department and it is an opensSecret that the illegal money being made by Bansal is to be used in funding of Punjab and Goa Elections’,” said Maken quoting the officials.

The party cited another example of misuse of the official position by Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain for extending benefits to Nikunj Aggarwal, a close relative of Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal and Jain, in connivance and conspiracy with each other, have abused their offices as public servants in order to extend illegal and valuable favours to Nikunj Aggarwal by appointing him as the Senior Resident Doctor at Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBS) Hospital, Delhi,” said Maken.

“The complainant exposed how Central Vigilance Commission guidelines and Medical Ethics Code were openly flouted to appoint Aggarwal as the Senior Resident Doctor and later as the Officer on Special Duty to the Health Minister. Misusing his new position, Aggarwal made various international tours funded by the Delhi government,” he added.

The Congress also alleged that two cases pertain to direct involvement of the Chief Minister and attracts serious charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

–IANS

sid/nir/vd