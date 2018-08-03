Congress seeks reply from Modi on Rafale deal

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought a reply from him on questions being raised on the Rafale deal by two former BJP Ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, who alleged the deal was “unilaterally” finalized by Modi, violating mandatory procedures.

In the form of a letter on behalf of the citizens, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “Dear PM, you ‘shun the opposition’ and ‘keep mum’.”

“Please reply now as the questions are being asked on #Rafale scam by two of your own senior most colleagues, Sh. Yashwant Sinha and Sh. Arun Shourie! Your Sincerely, Citizens of India,” he wrote.

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers Sinha and Shourie on Wednesday alleged that the Rafale jet deal was “unilaterally” finalized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by violating mandatory procedures, and this defence scandal was “larger than any thus far”.

–IANS

sid/nir