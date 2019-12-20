Congress sets up fact-finding team on JNU violence

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, who on Monday demanded a judicial enquiry in the JNU violence on Sunday, also appointed a four-member fact-finding team to probe the matter and submit a report to her within a week.

The team comprises Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev, and three student leaders – MP Hibi Eden, its student wing National Students Union of India’s former President Amrita Dhawan and MP and former JNU Students Union President Syed Nasir Hussain.

Gandhi has attacked the ruling BJP on the JNU violence, and said her party stands in solidarity with JNU students.

“The entire Congress party stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday (Sunday) and demand an independent judicial inquiry.

“The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled everyday. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi government is deplorable and unacceptable,” she said.

–IANS

miz/vd